President William Ruto set to attend Queen’s funeral

President William Ruto is among world leaders who will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom.

On arrival, the president will be hosted for a dinner by King Charles III.

Ruto will then proceed to the United States of America where he will attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He is also expected to meet President Joe Biden and officials from the American chamber of commerce.

Over 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

President Joe Biden, Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand are already in the UK.

  

