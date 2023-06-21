President Ruto to attend Global Pact Finance Summit in France

President William Ruto is set to leave the country Wednesday evening to attend the Global Pact Finance Summit in Paris, France.

In a statement, Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the Summit aims to reimagine the global finance system and foster the creation of a more inclusive financial architecture.

“The President considers the Summit as a critical platform to make bold proposals towards the establishment of a new Multilateral Climate Finance Institutional Architecture,” said Hussein

The Statehouse Spokesperson noted the adverse effects climate change has had on Kenya and Africa at large saying the President was keen on advocating for a new financial architecture that is equitable, inclusive and adequate.

“President Ruto will underscore the urgent need to move beyond incremental measures that fall short of effectively combating the climate crisis and fail generate investment benefits for Africa,” he said

The Global Pact Finance Summit in France comes ahead of the Africa Climate Summit scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th September in Nairobi.

