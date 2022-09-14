President William Ruto’s key directives

President William Ruto after being sworn in immediately hit the ground running by outlining 16 key directives that his administration will undertake immediately.

Some of President Ruto’s directives include

The Judiciary

To consolidate the place of the judiciary in the Kenyan constitutional and democratic dispensation, President Ruto vowed that his administration will respect judicial decisions while they cement the place of Kenya as a country anchored on democracy and the rule of law.

To achieve this, budgetary allocation to the judiciary will be boosted by an additional Ksh 3 billion annually for the next 5 years. In addition, Ruto’s administration will also work with the Judiciary to build High Courts in the remaining 7 counties, and magistrates courts in the remaining 123 sub-counties and support their ongoing digitization program.

Further, Ruto said he will appoint the 6 judges already nominated for appointment to the court of appeal, three years ago, by the Judicial Service Commission and will on Wednesday preside over their swearing-in ceremony so that they can get on with the business of serving the people.

The National Police Service

The Head of State Tuesday instructed that the instrument conferring financial autonomy to the National Police Service by transferring their budget from the Office of the President and designating the Inspector-General as the accounting officer, be placed on his desk for signature.

This according to Ruto will enhance the financial independence of the police and will give impetus to the fight against corruption as well as end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system; an undertaking Ruto made to the people of Kenya.

Cost Of Living

Ruto’s campaign was mainly based on the platform of the economy premised on job creation and the well-being of the people of Kenya.

To address this, President Ruto’s said his priority intervention, therefore, is to bring down the cost of living by empowering producers by making fertilizer, good-quality seeds and other agricultural inputs affordable and available.

For the short rain season, Ruto said he has already made arrangements to make 1.4 million bags of fertilizer available at Ksh 3,500 for a 50kg bag down from the current Ksh 6,500. This will be available from next week.

Additionally, to cushion tea farmers, Ruto said his government has made arrangements with KTDA to immediately supply tea farmers with fertilizer at Ksh 3,500 down from Kshs 6,500.

Challenges Of Drought

Ruto during his speech said that his government is alive to the challenges of drought that face seven counties, which are now at ‘alarm’ and 13 that are at alert stages respectively.

To address this, Ruto’s gov’t will not just provide relief and recovery to restore the situation but invest in and unlock the huge economic potential of the rangelands that constitute two-thirds of Kenya.

Job Creation

To address jobless youth in the country, Ruto said his immediate agenda is to create a favourable business and enterprise environment, decriminalize livelihoods and support people in the informal sector to organise themselves into stable, viable and creditworthy business entities.

According to the Head of State, this is the essence of the bottom-up economic model, which creates a path for traders and entrepreneurs to build linkages, experience safety, and enjoy security.

He in turn urged county governments to create frameworks that provide secure trading places in cities and towns.

In addition, the government will roll out our social and affordable low-cost housing program, targeting an average of 250,000 units a year.

Financial Inclusion and Access To Credit

Ruto vowed to take measures to drive down the cost of credit by starting to shift the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) framework from its current practice of arbitrary, punitive and all-or-nothing blacklisting of borrowers, which denies borrowers credit.

He said he would work with the CRBs to form a new system of credit score rating that provides borrowers with an opportunity to manage their creditworthiness to eliminate blacklisting.

In addition, Ruto said his government will tackle the onerous burden involved in cash transactions exceeding Ksh 1 million by working with the Central Bank on how to ease the burden without compromising the security of the financial system is underway.

The Hustler Fund

Ruto said his government is dedicated to the capitalization of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises through chamas, SACCOs and cooperatives to make credit available on affordable terms that do not require collateral.

To implement all these interventions, he said the government shall establish a Ministry of Cooperatives and SME Development mandated to ensure that every small business has secure property rights, access to finance and a supportive regulatory framework.

Port Of Mombasa

Ruto directed that clearing of all goods and other attendant operational issues revert to the port of Mombasa. This restores thousands of jobs in the city of Mombasa.

Expeditious Resolution of Pending Bills

In the coming weeks, Ruto said that his government shall advise government creditors on the mechanism for the resolution of their outstanding payments. “We are committed to ensuring that they are paid in the shortest time possible,” he said.

Ruto’s main aim is a priority to the expeditious resolution of Kenya’s pending bills so that the government can meet its obligations and facilitate better economic performance.

Expanding Kenya’s Tax Base

The newly sworn-in President said Kenya needs to expand its tax base urgently. “Our job-creation agenda and the capitalizing SMEs will go a long way in broadening our tax bracket,” he said.

In addition, he said that his government will also make KRA more professional, efficient, responsive and people-friendly urging taxpayers to respond by undertaking their patriotic duty and paying taxes.

In furtherance of this, Ruto said oversight institutions such as the Auditor-General and the Controller of Budget will be adequately funded to execute their mandates.

Gender Parity

Ruto said that he is committed to the two-thirds gender rule as enshrined in the Constitution. He said that he will work with Parliament to fast-track various legislative proposals and establish a framework that will resolve this matter expeditiously.

“The participation of women in our government does not make us lesser; it makes us greater. And their role can no longer be nominal; it has to be substantive,” he noted.

Health Agenda

On matters of health, the Head of State said that his government shall reform the National Health Insurance Fund to make it a social health insurance provider, improve procurement of medical supplies, deploy an integrated state-of-the-art health information system and most importantly, provide adequate human resources at all levels.

Contributions will now graduate and will now be based on income.

Implementation of the CBC

An Education Reform Taskforce in the Presidency will be launched in the coming weeks and a solution will be communicated before January next year.

The task force according to Ruto will collect views from all key players in line with the constitutional demand for public participation.

The Diaspora

To correct the oversight the diaspora community has been facing, the Head of State pledged to elevate diaspora issues at a ministry level, strengthen diaspora services in all embassies, work with parliament to set up a committee that will exclusively deal with diaspora issues, set up a mechanism for public participation by the Diaspora and work closely with the IEBC to expand and enhance diaspora participation in elections.

Devolution and Sharing of Power and Resources

To promote budget efficiency and minimize disruptions and delays in devolved service delivery, Ruto’s administration committed to taking necessary measures to secure the timely disbursement of revenue allocations to county governments.

Climate Change and Renewable Energy

As a member of the international community, Ruto affirms that Kenya shall support a successful Climate Summit in Africa in November, by championing the delivery of the finance and technology needed for Africa to adapt to climate impacts, support those in need and manage the transition.

In addition, the President noted that reducing the costs of renewable energy technologies makes the most viable energy source. In line with this, he said Kenya is on a transition to clean energy that will support jobs, local economies and sustainable industrialisation.

“In Kenya, we will lead this endeavour by reaffirming our commitment to transition to 100% clean energy by 2030. We call on all African states to join us in this journey,” he said.