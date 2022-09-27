President William Ruto’s new Cabinet

President William Ruto has named his Cabinet ahead of vetting by various parliamentary committees.
Ruto appointed Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi as Prime Cabinet Secretary to oversee the implementation of national government agenda.
The nominees include;
- Ministry of Interior – Prof. Kithure Kindiki
- National Treasury & Planning – Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u
- Public Service Gender & Affirmative Action – Aisha Jumwa Katamwa
- Defense – Aden Barre Duale
- Water, Sanitation & Irrigation – Alice Muthoni Wahome
- Foreign & Diaspora Affairs – Alfred Mutua
- Trade Investment & Industry – Moses Kuria
- East African Community & ASAL Development – Rebecca Miano
- Roads, Transport & Public Works – Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen
- Environment & Forestry – Roselinda Soipan Tuya
- Lands, Housing & Urban Development- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
- Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage – PEninah Malonza
- Agriculture Livestock Development – Mithika Linturi
- Health – Susan Nakumincha Wafula
- Information, Communication & Digital Economy – Eliud Owalo
- Education – Ezekiel Machogu
- Energy & Petroleum – David Chirchir
- Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts – Ababu Namambwa
- Cooperatives & MSME Development – Simon Chelgui
- Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs – Salim Mvuria
- Labor & Social Protection – Florence Bore
Cabinet level appointments
- Advisor women rights agency – Harriet Chigai
- Advisor National Security – Monica Juma
- Attorney General – Justin Muturi Njoka
- Secretary to the Cabinet – Mercy Wanjau