President William Ruto’s New Year address scheduled for 9pm

President William Ruto will tonight at 9pm deliver his New Year’s message from Nakuru State Lodge.

The country’s economic state and the governments’ an achievement over the year is likely to take centre during stage this year.

The President is also expected to outline the plans his administration has for the New Year as well as priority areas of focus.

An interdenominational service has been planned at the venue where religious leaders from both Islamic and Christian faiths have been invited, a statement from Statehouse reads.

Cabinet secretaries, elected and non-elected leaders among other guests from across the country have also been invited.

Last year, the head of state ushered in the New Year in the Coastal city by attending a similar interdenominational service organized at the State House in Mombasa.

In his speech which was the first since he assumed office, President Ruto said he had taken time to lay a foundation during his first days in office by ensuring the economy is founded on sound economic policies.