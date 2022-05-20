President Xi: China’s resolve to open up won’t change

Bycgtn

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s resolve to open up will not change, and its door will open wider to the world.

President Xi made the remarks at the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Xi hailed the role of the CCPIT in strengthening the collaboration between Chinese and foreign businesses.

The Chinese president called for unity to defeat COVID-19 and urged the international community to address the challenges the world is currently facing.

 

  

