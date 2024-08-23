President Xi has scheduled important bilateral events with African leaders who will be attending the FOCAC Summit

Under the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," Chinese and African leaders will convene to assess past accomplishments and set a course for future cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, among other responsibilities, has scheduled numerous bilateral sessions with all African leaders attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) from September 4th to September 6th, 2024.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced that President Xi will attend the Forum’s opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech. Additionally, he will host a welcoming banquet and high-level bilateral events for African leaders, as well as representatives of African regional and international organizations.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister, Chen Xiaodong, stated that the bilateral events aim to generate extensive consensus between the two sides in order to address challenges and create a platform for sharing development opportunities. President Xi will expound upon new ideas and propositions regarding the establishment of a high-level community with a shared future between China and Africa. Moreover, he will announce new actions and measures for practical cooperation with Africa.

“China is ready to seize this important opportunity with Africa to embark on a new journey toward modernization together, further elevate the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights, and continue writing a new chapter in the mutual understanding, affinity and friendship between the people of China and Africa,” the Vice Premier said during a session with journalists in Beijing.

Chen pointed out that the meetings will uphold the longstanding principles of planning together, building together, and benefiting together, which have guided the FOCAC since its establishment 24 years ago.

This year marks the ninth summit since the cooperation framework was established in 2000. Under the theme “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” Chinese and African leaders will convene to assess past accomplishments and set a course for future cooperation.

“This marks another grand reunion of the China-Africa big family following the 2006 Beijing Summit, the 2015 Johannesburg Summit, and the 2018 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC. It is also the largest diplomatic event China has hosted in recent years, with the highest attendance of foreign leaders,” said Chen during the pre-FOCAC event

Leaders from various African countries and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission are slated to lead delegations from the continent to participate in the Summit. Additionally, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will be in attendance as a special guest.

Chen confirmed that high-level meetings will focus on key topics including state governance, industrialization, agricultural modernization, peace and security, and Belt and Road cooperation.

Furthermore, he indicated that the Summit will adopt two outcome documents: the Declaration and the Action Plan. These documents aim to establish a broad consensus between the two sides and provide a framework for implementing China-Africa cooperation in the upcoming three years.

“The development of the Forum has been remarkable, making it a “golden brand” of China-Africa cooperation and a banner for leading international cooperation with Africa and for deepening Global South cooperation,” he said

The Vice minister affirmed that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China-Africa relations, as demonstrated during his five visits to Africa so far, where he proposed the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa is advancing toward higher-quality development. President Xi Jinping pointed out that on the path to modernization, China has all along been a firm supporter, and walking side by side with Africa. Both sides have synergized the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African countries,” he said

He also stated that China and African nations have implemented ten cooperation plans, eight major initiatives, and nine programs under FOCAC, making China the largest investor in Africa.

He emphasized President Xi’s pledge that China will remain committed to pursuing greater solidarity and cooperation with Africa, regardless of how the international landscape evolves.