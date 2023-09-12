Presidential Digital Talent Internship Programme opens for applications

The ICT Authority is calling for applications for the Presidential Digital Talent Programme (Digitalent) Cohort VIII for the year 2023/24.

The 12-month internship program seeks to equip and prepare fresh ICT and engineering graduates with hands-on ICT Skills to improve their employability and entrepreneurship opportunities.

There are 400 internship slots open which include 150 slots in Network and Infrastructure;100 slots in Software development & Artificial Intelligence;50 slots in information security;50 slots in Multimedia targeting Graphic Design and Digital Marketing and 50 slots in Data Analysis.

Kenyans have until 3rd October 2023 to make the applications on digitalent.go.ke.

So far, the program has trained over 2,000 interns who have been absorbed in different sectors of the economy.

Stanley Kamanguya, CEO of the ICT Authority, has encouraged as many Kenyans to apply in time, adding that: “Through the Presidential Digital Talent Internship Program (PDTP), the Government of Kenya continues to produce high skilled ICT labour for the industry.”

Kenyan women, Persons living with Disabilities and persons from the ASAL region are encouraged to apply.