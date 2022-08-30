Presidential election petition | The pre-trial conference will pave way for hearing

The pre-trial conference of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Amolo Odinga’s petition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and eight others has been scheduled for tomorrow 11am. Among housekeeping issues to be addressed are the interlocutory application and anyone seeking to be enjoined as amicus curiae as well as set timelines for each petitioner and the rebuttal. It will also see the allocation of time and which matters will take precedence during the trial.

