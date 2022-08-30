Hearing of petitions by the seven Supreme Court Judges led by Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome will commence on Wednesday, August 31.

During the hearing, the main petitioners who are Raila Odinga and Martha Karua have been allocated 3 hours to make their oral submissions with the other petitions allocated 30 minutes each.

For the respondents, the four commissioners supporting the petition who include Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyangaya and Francis Wanderi have been allocated 1 hour to share while the smaller faction of the IEBC who are in opposition to the petition and Wafula Chebukati have been allocated 3 hours to share.

On the other hand, William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua have been allocated 3 hours to share, with the Attorney General being given 30 minutes.

The three Amici Curiae admitted who include the Law Society of Kenya, the ICJ Kenya and three ICT officials who include John Walubengo, Joseph Sevilla and Martin Mirero represented by senior counsel Charles Kanjama have not been allocated time to make oral submissions but the court will rely on their briefs.

During the rejoinder which will happen on Friday, the main petitioners have been given 1 hour with the other petitioners allocated 15 minutes each.

The deadline for rendering the judgment is set for Monday, September 5.

According to the law, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver judgement on presidential petitions 14 days after the petitions are filed.

Presidential election petition time allocation schedule