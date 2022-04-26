Presidential, Gubernatorial aspirants to name running mates before 16th May

Presidential and Gubernatorial aspirants have until the 16th of May 2022 to present their running mate names to the IEBC.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati says aspirants in the other four elective positions of Women representative, Member of Parliament, Senator and Member of the County assembly should present their names on the 28th of April 2022 as earlier communicated.

The announcement will come as a relief to Presidential aspirants following an earlier communication instructing them to present the names before Thursday 28th April.

Political parties struck a deal with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission agreeing to push the deadline to the 16th of May 2022 to give parties and coalitions time to agree on the names.

This directive also applies to independent candidates vying for these two positions.

The consultative meeting was informed by a protest by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, Kenya Kwanza and other political parties over the initial April 28th deadline earlier communicated by IEBC.