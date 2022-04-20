Presidential hopeful Wanjigi appoints Rita Oyier to head his communication

Safina Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has appointed Rita Oyier as his campaigns Director of Communication to spruce up his bid.

Wanjigi has reiterated that he will be on the ballot in August, saying he is the best person suited to succeed the outgoing regime.

He has intensified his campaigns in the last few weeks, traversing the Country on a meet the people tour to drum up support for his Presidential bid.

Before the appointment, Rita was a team member of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential communication team.

She was also the Co-founder of the renowned Women For Ruto team which has been running nonpartisan campaigns to get more women elected as well as championing on the need to have a woman running mate.

Before joining active political campaigns, she was a Communication, Brand and Marketing Manager at Marie Stopes Kenya.

A Stanford University Advances Project Management trained professional and a Maseno University Biomedical Science Alumni, Rita said It will be an honour to work on Wanjigi’s presidential campaign which gives Kenyans an option for a better future.