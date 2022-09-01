Presidential petition is a prank based on fiction, Ngatia says

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia now claims the petition before the Supreme Court challenging the election of President elect Dr William Ruto is a prank.

Ngatia while making his submissions before the Judges said the case is based on pranks such as claims by Senior Counsel Phillip Murgor that form 34As were hijacked in mid air, altered, votes deducted from petitioner and added to the 1st respondent Dr Ruto.

“Let’s look at it logically. If that is true, show us the form 34A in the public portal that differs with the hard copy. It’s pure work of fiction,” Ngatia said.

Ngatia maintains that the petitioners have not submitted tangible evidence to support their case urging the court to dismiss their affidavits saying one can manufacture fiction and peddle it as evidence.

“Senior Counsel James Orengo started his submissions by saying his case is not a conspiracy, it was a good disclaimer because other than conspiracy there is no case,” He told the court.

He has urged the court to look for the substantive truth and give reliefs that would ensure stability of the Country.

“We are unable to inculcate the culture of accepting results, It’s the first time in the history of this country that we have 8 petitions. It must be a new strategy to disable the President-elect to mount a defence within 4 days.”

He maintains that the orders sought by the petitioners are contradictory and likely to plunge the Country into a constitution crisis.

“The petitioner has repeatedly said he would not participate in an election conducted by IEBC under chairman Wafula Chebukati. The solution he offers, is that there be an election presided over by Vice Chair of IEBC,” Ngatia submitted.