Presidential petition: Mwilu’s stint at Kenya’s Highest Court

The Supreme Court will in the next six days hear and determine the petition filed by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate Raila Odinga challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect.

This is not the first presidential petition to be filed at the apex court. There was a similar case in 2013 and 2017. In 2017, for instance, Kenya made history by becoming the first country in Africa to nullify a presidential election.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is among the seven judges who will hear the case before proceeding to issue a ruling, either upholding the declaration made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission or invalidating the poll and ordering a repeat election.

This is the second time Mwilu will be part of a bench tasked with making this significant determination having sat on the 2017 bench.

Justice Mwilu comes out as soft-spoken but her decisions in the apex court, depict a judge who is firm in her convictions. In her ruling in 2017, she was amongst the majority who held the view that irregularities compromised the integrity of the Presidential election.

Chief Justice David Maraga led Mwilu, and Justices Smocking Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola to rule that the presidential results were invalid, null, and void at a time their two other colleagues Justices Njoki Ndungu and Jackton Ojwang dissented and stood by the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as president-elect.

Raila challenged Uhuru’s win claiming that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the law.

Mwilu argued that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not verify the presidential results before they were announced.

Mwilu said that the Commission failed to comply with a court order to allow for scrutiny of the electronic voting system citing a lack of transparency in the election.

“The refusal by IEBC to comply with the order to grant access to its electronic voting system led the court to accept claims by the opposition that the computer system had been infiltrated and compromised and the data interfered with, or that the IEBC officials interfered with the system themselves,” she stated

In the judgment, Mwilu said IEBC was required to provide certificates of penetration tests on the transmission systems but it failed to do so.

“The IEBC failed to conduct election simple, accurate, credible verifiable and accountable manner,” she said

After the nullification of the 2017 election, Mwilu would later express fears over her life alleging that numerous attempts had been made on her life.

“I discharge my duties diligently and I have upheld my solemn duty to defend and protect Kenya’s Constitution as one of the top judges in Kenya. Whether they kill me as they’ve been attempting to do, I’ll continue to discharge my duties as a judge without fear or favour or.” Mwilu said in light of the threats

“I have never been this scared in my life and yet besides taking the necessary caution and trusting God, there is little else I can do about it,” she added.

Once again Mwilu will be on the same spot, this time under the leadership of the first female Chief Justice in Kenya Martha Koome. Two of her other colleagues, Maraga and Ojwang have since retired from the court.

Mwilu was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice in October 2016 following the unceremonious exit of Kalpana Rawal. She holds Bachelors and Master of Laws degrees from the University of Nairobi.

She acted as Chief Justice for six months between December 13, 2020, and May 19 2021 after the mandatory retirement of Maraga having attained the age of 70.

In May 2017, she was elected by her colleague judges of the Supreme Court as a Commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission. The same year, she was appointed to serve as the Judiciary Ombudsman and the Chair of the Implementation Monitoring Committee of the Sustaining Judiciary Transformation (SJT) strategic blueprint.

Mwilu was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1984. She was later appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2007 and rose to the Court of Appeal in November 2012 before her elevation to the Judiciary’s second-highest office in 2016.

Prior to joining the Judiciary, she worked as a senior legal officer in an insurance firm; board secretary in a State regulator; deputy chairperson of the Energy Tribunal; and later director on the board of a public service provider until her appointment as a Puisne Judge in 2007.

Mwilu is a devout Roman Catholic who enjoys a cordial relationship with various Diocesan priests in Nairobi and her home county in Machakos.