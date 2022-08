Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate over Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance according to two opinion polls released on Wednesday. According to the Center for African Progress and TIFA, if the elections were to be held today 53 % and 49% of Kenyans will elect Raila Odinga respectively. From the findings, Ruto would poll at 45% and 41% respectively.