President’s advisor on women’s rights terms femicide a national crisis

The president’s advisor on women’s rights, Harriette Chiggai, states that femicide will be treated as a serious national security issue, citing alarming statistics regarding the killing of women in the country.

In making a case for urgent action to tackle the troubling rise in gender-based violence, she referenced reports from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which indicate that approximately 97 women have been killed in the past three months.

Chiggai, who hosted a breakfast meeting for women leaders spanning the corporate and government sectors in preparation for a national launch of safe homes and safe spaces for women in December, noted that the trend of women being killed is now translating to nearly one woman a day. She said the government will take decisive action against perpetrators, emphasizing that this trend cannot be allowed to continue.

“This issue of GBV and the murders that are occurring is a significant problem for the government, something we need to address. Criminal matters and femicide are, in fact, national security issues,” stated Chiggai

While acknowledging that this issue requires a societal approach, Chiggai also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant regarding their neighbours who may be perpetuating violence against women, encouraging them to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

“One life lost is one too many. We have seen our daughters and how they are murdered, it is criminal. You cannot blame a child for being where they were not knowing that that space is not safe,” she said

At the same time, the President’s advisor on security, Ambassador Monica Juma, emphasised the need for the formulation of laws and policies that protect women, recognising the rampant wave of violence, both online and in physical spaces.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei called for the protection of women across all sectors, ensuring they have safe spaces to perform their duties and thrive in business at whatever level they operate.

Chiggai stated that during the 16 Days of Activism, her office would collaborate with relevant institutions to establish clear guidelines for women’s protection. This includes mobilizing resources to strengthen gender desks at police stations and health institutions, facilitating the reporting and follow-up on gender-based violence cases.

A national campaign on safe homes and safe spaces is set to launch in early December in Kakamega, targeting Boda Boda riders as it rolls out across the country.

The initiative behind safe homes and safe spaces aims to provide women with the opportunity to thrive in their environments without fear of harm or discrimination.

There is also a clarion call for more women to join leadership positions, with Shollei advocating for accountability from government institutions that fail to promote women to leadership or middle-level roles.