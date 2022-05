A section of Wiper legislators are now putting pressure on party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party. The leaders at the same time defended the move by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to present signatures to IEBC for his presidential bid claiming the move was just but a formality.

