Pressure mounts on Kalonzo to rejoin Azimio la Umoja

A section of Wiper legislators are now pressurizing party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

The leaders further defended the move by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to present signatures to IEBC for his presidential bid claiming the move was just but a formality.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been on the limelight since he launched his presidential bid and unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

It was a move that elicited mixed reactions from the political class since his party is affiliated to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

Kalonzo has even gone ahead to present the required 48,000 signatures to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as required for any presidential hopeful.

But pressure on the Wiper leader to abandon his presidential ambitions and rejoin Azimio is growing from within and without.

According to Kalonzo’s confidants, every indication is pointing to rejoining the Raila Odinga led coalition.

Kalonzo was promised the Chief Cabinet Minister position in the Azimio coalition if Raila Odinga becomes the President.

The Wiper party leader who has been in London and is expected back home this weekend is eagerly awaited to announce his next move as the road-map to the August polls gains shape.