Pressure mounts on Odinga to join One Kenya Alliance

Ford Kenya leaders have challenged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to join One Kenya Alliance ahead of 2022 General Elections.

With one year left to the next General Election, the FORD leaders said that Raila Odinga will lose the election Deputy President William Ruto a without the support of other leaders One Kenya Alliance.

This comes after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka fell out with the former Prime Minister barely months after the famous handshake and joined Gideon Moi from KANU.

Led by Kwanza Member of Parliament Ferdinand Wanyonyi, the Ford Kenya officials said they welcome Raila Odinga to the Alliance to form a formidable Coalition to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kitale after launching membership registration drive the leaders said One Kenya alliance will form the next government and called on Raila Odinga to join the negotiations to have their flag bearer.

Wanyonyi said if Raila fails to join the team and go alone to the next general elections he will not defeat DP Ruto.

Wanyonyi who is among the Okoa Kenya secretariat said the Coalition will unite Kenyans ahead of 2022 general elections.

He called on Kenyans to ignore leaders to divide Kenyans on tribal lines.

He said Ford Kenya has launched massive recruitment exercise to boost its membership ahead of 2022 general elections.