Prevention and early detection to reduce cancer cases says First Lady

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has emphasized the importance of prevention, screening and early detection to reduce the growing incidences of cancer in the country.

She welcomed all initiatives geared towards combating the spread of cancer, saying that is in line with her Beyond Zero initiative’s 2018 to 2022 Strategic Framework.

The First Lady spoke Tuesday at a meeting with the President of the Kenya Relief Organization Steve James who paid her a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The Kenya Relief Organisation is a faith-based organization that operates from Migori, helping people with disability as well as providing healthcare services for vulnerable groups across the country.

The organization has been partnering with the Beyond Zero initiative in the provision of mobility carts to persons with disability.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mr James announced his organization’s intention to scale up its partnership with the Beyond Zero initiative by supporting medical safaris.

The Kenya Relief Organisation leader said his organization is planning a breast and prostate cancer medical camp that will be conducted in collaboration with the Beyond Zero initiative’s medical safaris next year.

He commended the First Lady for her leading role in promoting child and maternal healthcare and presented her with a sculpture depicting the First Lady’s Beyond Zero inspirational activities.

Board members of the Kenya Relief Organisation who accompanied Mr James included Elizabeth Studley, Dorcas Musili, Paul Odhiambo and Florence Macharia.

The First Lady welcomed the Kenya Relief Organisation’s support in the delivery of healthcare services, saying it will go a long way in boosting Beyond Zero’s efforts to take healthcare services closer to Kenyans.