The world over is trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 by giving preventive advice, here’s why

Wash your hands with soap

Why: The World Health Organisation is advising that one of the preventive measures against the Coronavirus is washing your hands frequently with soap. This is because soap eliminates viruses when you wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. You can sing the happy birthday song twice while scrubbing your hands. Or use this simple 50 second Google video.

Social Distancing

What: This is a control action intended to slow down the spread of infection. It is creating physical distance between you and the next person (with whom you do not live). Learn more here

How: WHO advises that you maintain at least a 1 metre (3 feet) distance.

Why:

Self-Quarantine

What: According to the govt it is a preventive measure of separating yourself from others for 14 days (which is the incubation period for COVID-19) if you suspect you might have the coronavirus or come into contact with someone who has.

Who: People who have travelled over the last 14 days to a country with reported cases of COVID-19.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth

Why: Your hands touch many different surfaces all the time, every day. Once your hands pick up the virus, you can transfer it to your eyes, nose and mouth causing the virus to enter your body.

If you have symptoms, seek medical advice early

Symptoms: The symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, coughing and sneezing.

If you suspect that you might have any of the symptoms or have contracted COVID-19, CDC Kenya advises that call a health facility (many of which now have hotlines for this) or call 719 before leaving your house.

Stay at home

In his presidential address on Sunday, the President asked employers to allow and facilitate their employees to work from home. He also encouraged Kenyans to avoid travel or leaving the house unless completely necessary.

Why: Much like social distancing, staying at home is being encouraged the world over as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prevention is always better than cure.

So if you can, stay at home and stay healthy!

