Price of petrol up by 0.29 shillings per litre

Written By: Irene Muchuma/Christine Muchira
24

The price of super petrol  has increased by 0.29 shillings per litre in the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority. 

Pump prices of Diesel and Kerosene have decreased by 0.88 shillings and 2.31shillings per litre respectively.

The new prices take effect  from Sunday midnight to August 14, 2019.

The latest review by the energy and petroleum regulatory Authority has seen an increase in petrol prices as diesel and kerosene goes down.

Super petrol in Nairobi will now cost 115.39 shillings per litre, diesel 103.88 shillings and kerosene will trade at 101.97 shillings per litre. In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at 112.74 shillings, diesel at 101.25 shillings while kerosene will sell at 101.97 per litre.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the changes at the pump are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 1.83 percent from 55,469.46 shillings in May 2019 to 54,384.37.

The landed cost of diesel decreased by 3.07 per cent from 55,164.73 shillings per cubic metre to 53,471.20 shillings while that of kerosene decreased by 5.49 per cent from 55,164.73 shillings to 53,471.20 shillings per cubic meter. The new prices take effect from Sunday midnight to August 14 2019.

