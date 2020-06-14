Price of Super Petrol increases by Ksh5.77 in latest review

Motorists will pay more for Super Petrol after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price by Kshs 5.77 while that of diesel reduced by Kshs 3.80.

The price of Kerosene has reduced by a high of Kshs 17.31.

A litre of Super Petrol in Nairobi will retail at Ksh.89.10 from midnight Monday, while diesel and kerosene will sell at Ksh.74.57 and Ksh.62.46 respectively for the next 30 days.

In a statement the regulator attributed the changes in costs to price changes on the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol that increased by 31.54% across May.

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a result of the increase of average landed cost of imported Super Petrol by 31.54% from US$ 188.70 per cubic metre in April 2020 to US$ 248.21 per cubic metre in May 2020,” read statement.

Adding that, “Diesel decreased by 5.58% from US$ 242.13 per cubic metre to US$ 228.62 per cubic metre and Kerosene decreasing by 51.84% from US$ 262.44 per cubic metre to US$ 126.39 per cubic metre.”

EPRA noted it calculated the maximum wholesale prices of petroleum products in line with the Petroleum Act 2019.

“The computation of the pump prices has taken into account the changes effected by the Tax Laws (Amendment ) Act of 2020 that made taxes and duties part of the vatable amount in the calculation of VAT for petroleum fuels,” noted EPRA.

The objective of the fuel pricing Regulations is to cap the wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products, which are already in the country, so that the importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered, while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers.