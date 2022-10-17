PrideInn bags two awards for its conference and family facilities

PrideInn Hotels has been named Kenya’s leading conference hotel and Kenya’s leading family resort by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

The group’s coastal chain, PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa was also awarded Kenya’s leading family resort 2022.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps Founder and Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said the recognition speaks volumes about the tremendous work being done by the staff at the resort and across its other hotels and camps spread across Kenya.

“We are extremely proud of today’s continental recognition. It is an honour to see our flagship hotel named the winner in the two major categories by the world’s leading travel awards body. The awards affirm our promise to deliver PrideInn’s signature world-class hospitality and exceptional guest experiences throughout our hotels and resorts in this country,” said Noorani.

World Travel Awards Founder Graham Cooke lauded the hotelier for its investments in family and conferencing facilities as Meetings, Incentives, Meetings, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism rebound after COVID-19.

“Without a doubt, the PrideInn franchise is setting the pace for other players in the hospitality sector. Today’s recognition is an affirmation of the work that the hotel is doing in Kenya,” said Cooke.

PrideInn Paradise which was established in 2015 currently has 240 rooms and the largest convention centre in the coastal region with a 2,500 delegate capacity.

In the conference category, the Mombasa hotel beat the Norfolk and Movenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi to win Conference Hotel of the Year.

“In a span of nine years, we have grown from one hotel to nine hotels with over 850 rooms and a conference capacity of over 10,000 people. We are receiving approximately between 1.5-2 million tourists on an annual basis so we believe there is still a lot more potential for growth,” added Noorani.

PrideInn Paradise also beat five other nominees including Baobab Beach Resort and Spa and Enashipai Resort and Spa to Family Resort of the year.

PrideInn Hotels Resorts and Camps currently operates 10 hotel chains across the country.