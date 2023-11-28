PrideInn Hotels anchors expansion plans to luxury segment

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts, and Camps has announced plans that will see the chain add at least 10 outlets across the country to meet the growing demand for luxury hotel market.

According to PrideInn Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani the firm has pumped in investments to elevate its hotels from budget brand to luxury status.

“Along with the rebrand and the new look, we have already earmarked 10 counties where we want to expand towards. We are very excited and very optimistic about the future of tourism in this beautiful country.

The hotelier which has eight properties under its management said the rebrand has also seen it invest in training of its more than 1000 staff and undertook refurbishment of all its outlets to lift them into luxury status. The hotel now boasts 900 rooms and 15,000 conference capacity.

“We started off as a budget brand but over the time with the market dynamics, having learned from what our clients wanted, we invested heavily in training our staff, we invested heavily in modernizing our hotels to bring in the luxury status and as we stand today we are very proud that pride in has a new face,” added Noorani.

The luxury hotel market is expected to record an average growth rate of 11pc between this year and 2030, with market size rising to more than $140.3 billion from the current $128.5 billion according to Fortune Business Insights.

This comes as the Tourism and Wildlife ministry targets to map out and identify various tourism attractions across the country in order to expand Kenya’s tourism offering.

“We have already linked up with the county governments through the Council of Governors to be able to look at the 47 counties in Kenya and identify the unique attractions that they have. Once they identify them then, we develop them so that they can be accessed,” said Ololtuaa.

The country’s tourism sector has continued on the recovery path after a series of shocks. Last year, Kenya received 1.5 million international visitors with the country now targeting 5.5 million arrivals by 2027.