PrideInn Hotels bags best hospitality group award

Hotel chain, PrideInn Hotels & Resorts has been declared the best Hospitality Group of the Year 2020 in Kenya at the African Excellence Awards done by Middle East and Africa (MEA) market.

MEA awards programme reveal industry leaders from the varied industries, markets and sectors from across Middle East and Africa.

They honour the enterprises and individuals behind innovations and inspirations that drive increasing growth and development which have assisted in establishing the Middle East and Africa as a global knowledge-base and leading destination for new initiatives.

Speaking after receiving the award, PrideInn Group Managing Director, Hasnain Noorani said it was encouraging for PrideInn to receive the award especially at a time when the hotel industry locally and internationally is still battling against the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to receive this award, it’s a recognition for our resilience especially at a time when the hospitality industry is suffering losses from the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a manifestation of the efforts my team and I have continued putting into the brand and a credit to our team for the work we do to support the hospitality industry and Kenyan economy at large,” said Noorani.

The popular awards programme, which was launched in 2002, recognizes top-level executives for their hard work and acknowledges brands that are leaders in delivering topnotch services in their respective industry.

In August this year, two of the group’s hotels, PrideInn Nyali and PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort were selected among Africa’s best hotels at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The global health pandemic has been scary, overwhelming, disruptive and financially devastating for many. But the hospitality industry is resilient and adaptable.

“We see this award as an incredible boost for the hospitality sector in Kenya, as it shows that an indigenous luxury Kenyan brand, staffed by dedicated Kenyan hospitality professionals, can compete with the best of the best internationally,” added Noorani.