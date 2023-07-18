PrideInn Hotels to discount rates for visa card users

Guests staying at PrideInn Hotels have will enjoy a 5pc discount on their accommodation fees when they use a Visa card within its facilities.

PrideInn Hotels Group Director of Operations and Business Development Jackton Amutala said following the partnership with the digital payment giant, discount will also apply to guests when they pay for meals and beverages within the hotels.

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritise customer satisfaction and reward our valued guests for choosing PrideInn as their preferred accommodation provider. We are confident that this partnership will enhance guest experiences and foster a strong and enduring relationship between PrideInn and Visa,” said Amutala.

Visa Kenya Country Manager Eva Ngigi-Sarwari noted the rise in the use of digital payments in Kenya saying digital payment services are not only promoting financial inclusion but also reducing transaction costs and improving business efficiency.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with PrideInn to bring tailored offers to our cardholders so they can save when they pay with Visa. This partnership is one of the ways we are showing our commitment to digitizing the economy and supporting both consumers and businesses through offering safe, secure and convenient digital payments,” she added.