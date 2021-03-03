PrideInn top management now 40pc women as it seeks gender balance

Kenya’s hotel chain, PrideInn says 40% of top managers in its nine facilities in Nairobi and Mombasa are now women as it seeks to ensure gender balance in its operations.

According to the firm, it has met the threshold 2 years ahead of targeted date.

Women made up 25% of top managers at PrideInn in 2014 and now the firm targets to have 60% of if its managerial positions occupied by women within the next four years.

“I am a firm believer of diversity and inclusion, and strongly advocate the fact that gender equality is not a woman’s issue, it’s a business issue and a social issue. We have made a strong commitment, since 2013, to have at least 50% of our senior leadership positions held by women. We need to achieve this target by 2024, as part of our ten-year strategic plan. As a regional player, with an ambition to become the leading hotel chain in Africa, we must act as the champions of the change, and leave a legacy that lasts forever,” said Hasnain Noorani, Founder and Managing Director for PrideInn Hotels.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The hotel’s gender balance milestone follows a long-standing commitment to drive gender equality in the workplace.

“We are focusing on increasing the presence of women in all levels of our company. Core components of the initiative include leadership development, capacity building, mentoring, and responsive workplace policies that promote work-life integration,” added Hasnain

Three years ago, the hospitality group became the first in East and Central Africa to hire a female general manager in one of its five star rated facility, PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort.

“As a modern customer-facing hospitality chain, we need employees who naturally reflect our customers and hence we strive to recruit women and build them up to take up leadership positions in our hotels. We are now seeking to improve gender balance in senior-management positions for the same reason,” Said Farzana Zahir, PrideInn Sales and Marketing Director.

She added, “a team of different people can make better decisions than a sole person or a team of the same gender of people. The more views or options we put on the table the better the outcome the decision-making process will yield.”

According to Zahir, millions of women already work in Travel & Tourism and it is important that they are represented equally at all levels of the sectors.

“A thriving society is one where women have equal access to rights, skills and opportunities. Women constitute the majority of our consumers and we owe a lot of our success to them. What we’ve achieved is testament to the work of thousands of people across our business who are able to fully unleash their potential because they feel valued and included,” Ann Peggy, General Manager, PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort.