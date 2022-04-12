Primaries losers given 10 days to run as independent candidates

Individuals who lose at the Party Primaries will have 10 days to shift from political parties and run as independent candidates in the General Election.

This comes after Legislators adopted amendments in the election amendment bill 2022 seeking to give the 10-day window for disgruntled aspirants to jump ship.

The resolution now renders a legislation proposed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission inapplicable after legislators on Tuesday overturned proposals in the political parties act that sought to block losers in the party nominations from contesting as independent.

While endorsing amendments in the elections amendments bill 2022, the lawmakers approved the 10 day window claiming the move would enhance democracy in the political arena.

At the same time, MPs opposed proposals by IEBC barring media houses from broadcasting live electoral results claiming the commission does not have mandate to bar live broadcasting under the law.

The bill is currently at the third stage now awaits adoption by the house after which it will presented to the President for assent.