Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi set for three-day tour of China

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi will leave the country this week for Beijing, China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed at a press briefing Tuesday that Mudavadi will be on an official tour of Beijing starting January 24, 2024, to January 26, 2024, “at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.”

The visit by Mudavadi comes just a few months after President William Ruto led a delegation of Kenyan leaders to Beijing for the Third Belt and Road Forum, where agreements for cooperation in various fields were entered into

The two countries, under the leadership of Ruto and President Xi Jinping, have undertaken to strengthen bilateral relations and jointly work towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi was in Nairobi last year where he emphasized that “China will consider the Kenya Government’s priority areas of interest,”