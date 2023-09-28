The Prime Cabinet Secretary, H.E Dr Musalia Mudavadi, will on Thursday 28 September 2023 at 6.00 pm, at the Alliance Française, Nairobi, launch a book titled Home and Exile: Forced Migration and South Sudanese Refugees in Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Written by Kenya’s Dr. Barrack Muluka, Ph.D, and published in Dakar, Senegal, by the

Centre for Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA), Home and Exile is an examination of the challenge of the search for hospitable places to call home, by African people who are trapped in refugee camps, as a factor of forced migration from their homes.

The book raises fundamental questions for reflection by the global community on the global refugee challenge, 72 years after the formation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and 69 years after UNHCR was expected to have been dissolved, after what was thought would be the end of wars and forced displacement of persons.

The book was developed from Dr Muluka’s original Ph.D. thesis for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Politics and International Relations.