Prime CS rallies Western region to support President Ruto

The people of Western Kenya have been urged to rally together and continue supporting President William Ruto’s government.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Western Kenya region has to count on its support for the government as they are better placed to benefit more from the President Ruto’s plan on development.

“If we do not get together and speak in one voice moving into the future then another person will take our place and move forward. Similarly, another region will move forward at our disadvantage. Therefore, we must be united and we must work together,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi told a gathering at Chwele girls’ high school in Bungoma County, that time is not waiting for anybody and every region is working hard towards positioning itself and her people within government.

He cautioned them against listening to politicians and leaders who harbour ill motives for the region and who are aiming at scuttling the unity they have fought for as a region for decades.

“I plead with you our people that history does not give anyone a discount. It is now over 60 years since we got independence and it’s time, we do not allow ourselves to continue languishing in disarray and disorder thinking that history will give us a discount,” said Mudavadi.

Affirming the regions’ support for President Ruto’s government, the Prime Cabinet Secretary rallied the region to build their numbers ahead of 2027 saying their count at the ballot will determine the political future of the region post Ruto’s presidency.

“Slowly and steadily, we are gaining numbers and we are solidly behind President Ruto’s government. As leaders we have assured the President of our unwavering support so that we can move together as a country and change the fortunes of our people together,” he said.

“Times are hard but the government is assuring Kenyans that there is hope. The government continues to burn the mid night oil to see to it that our economy jumps back to its course, and livelihoods supported.” he added.

Mudavadi said this even as the Western Kenya region Parliamentary Caucus resolved to rally behind Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula as the de facto leaders of the region.

Unanimously the members of parliament from the region vowed to support Mudavadi and Wetangula as their representatives on the Kenya Kwanza negotiations table.

They reiterated that the two leaders are the reason why Western Kenya is being respected and steadily benefiting from President William Ruto’s government.

“The unity of our people as a region lies squarely in the hands of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Moses Wetangula. I want us to support every step they make for the benefit of our region and our people,” said the host Sirisia MP John Waluke.

The leaders who gathered at a fundraising ceremony in aid of the construction of a 2,500-capacity dining hall at Chwele girls high school Friday, called on Mudavadi and Wetangula to walk their political journey together now and in the future.

The Members of Parliament said it is time that the people of Western Kenya realise that President Ruto means well for them and the leaders who will ensure the region gain from Ruto’s administration are Mudavadi and Wetangula.

“President William Ruto has made us proud through our elder brothers Mudavadi and Wetangula. The President needs our support. We need to give him time and support and ultimately we will be among other many Kenyans who will benefit from this government sooner rather than later.” said Beatrice Adagala the Vihiga County Women Representative.

“Mudavadi and Wetangula hold top key positions in this government and the people of Western Kenya must feel this power. Their voice is what will help us realize the development progress set for our region. There is no two-way about it, we must stand firm with Mudavadi and Wetangula in President Ruto’s government,” added Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

“Through the Western Kenya Parliamentary caucus is where we will champion the interests of our people. And when I see Mudavadi and Wetangula walking togther then our unity is complete and it is now time to champion for what is right for our people,” remarked Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi who was also in attendance.

The Members of Parliament however took a swipe at former Kakamega Senator and UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala on his push for the dissolution of ANC and FORD-K Parties.

The legislators led by Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza, Vihiga Women Representative Beatrice Adagala and Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, lashed out at Malala saying he is out to betray the unity of purpose of the Mulembe nation.

“Malala is a toddler in politics. He cannot start lecturing our leaders Musalia and Wetangula on political party positions and party formations. Does he have a party of his own, now that even he is not an elected member to begin with,” paused Baraza.

“ANC and FORD K make us strong within Kenya Kwanza. Someone who did not win a seat should leave us alone with our parties. ANC and FORD K are the pillars that make Kenya Kwanza strong; we are the founding parties together with UDA. Malala should stop his theatrics or we will stop him once and for all,” said Kalasinga.

“We are not going to let our parties fold. These are the parties that give the Western Kenya region a strong foundation on the negotiating table. Malala should respect our leaders. Mudavadi and Wetangula are not his peer,” said Adagala.

“We are walking the journey post 2027 looking at 2023 as a region. I am Sabaot and I support the call for Western Kenya unity and solidly focusing on our two leaders Mudavadi and Wetangula. The games Malala is trying to play, he should ask us who have been in this game for quite some time,” said Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi.

Other leaders Present were Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Jack Wamboka (Bumula), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), Fred Ikana (Shinyalu), Benard Shinali (Ikolomani), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Women Rep), Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), David Ochieng (Ugenya), Joseph Oyula (Butula), John Chikati (Tongaren), John Makali (Kanduyi), Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and Kakai Bissau (Kiminini).