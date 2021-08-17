Prime suspect behind murder of four men in Kitengela arrested

The prime suspect behind last week’s brutal murder of four men in Kitengela, has been arrested by detectives.

Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, 40, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town on Monday evening, where he has been hiding since he masterminded the killings.

His arrest comes a few days after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took over investigations into the murders and moved with speed to pursue the killers.

Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four.

Detectives are in pursuit of the rest of the killers, as Ole Mungai remains in custody to assist us with further investigations.

Read also–> Mutyambai: Special team to probe murder of Kitengela men

The four men, two of whom brothers: Fredrick Mureithi,30, and Victor Mwangi, 25, together with their cousins Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28, had travelled to Kisaju area in Kajiado County from their home in Syokimau on Saturday August 7, to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday.

According to family members, the four men were using three motorcycles and on their way back home the next day, one motorcycle developed a mechanical problem and they parked by the roadside to fix it.

At around 11 pm, a herd’s boy spotted the bikes that were parked near their homestead.

He notified villagers who accosted the four demanding to know what they were doing in the area at night.

The angry mob descended on the deceased persons beating them to death and accused them of plotting to steal their sheep and goats.

A postmortem examination done on the four, revealed that they were hit with blunt objects and had sharp cuts on the head.

The family of the four has demanded for justice for their keen who were killed in a case of mistaken identity.