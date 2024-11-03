Prime suspect in gruesome Eastleigh family murders arrested

The prime suspect in the gruesome murders of three Eastleigh family members has been arrested.

Hashim Dagane Muhumed, a 24-year-old Somali national, was apprehended in the Kamukunji area by police following a joint investigation by the DCI Homicide Unit.

The victims, Dahabo Daud Said, Amina Abdirashid, and 12-year-old Museiba Abdi Mahumed, were discovered in separate locations: Kyumvi, Machakos; Parklands, Nairobi; and Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

According to Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kirocho, investigations revealed that Muhumed was the registered owner of a silver Nissan Note, Reg. No. KDQ 718Y, which was spotted at the crime scenes.

CCTV footage showed the vehicle being fueled at Total Energies stations on Athi River and State House Road on the night of October 21-22, 2024, before it was abandoned between Wakulima House and KPCU House in Nairobi.

The footage confirmed that a driver of Somali appearance was behind the wheel when the vehicle was left at that location.

Kirocho also addressed a separate incident involving a violent assault captured in a viral social media video.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack occurred in a rented apartment at Ushirika Plaza, Eastleigh, on November 1, 2024.

The male assailant, along with a housemaid identified as Everlyne, attacked the victim, Hakimo Mohyadin Ali, before stealing valuables such as gold, a laptop, and mobile phones.

Ali has since received treatment at Care Hospital and has been discharged, while efforts are underway to locate the suspects.

The Inspector General assured the public of the National Police Service’s commitment to safety and law enforcement, emphasizing their determination to protect all individuals within the country.