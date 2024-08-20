Prime suspect in Kware murders Collins Jumaisi escapes from custody

Officers at Gigiri police station discovered the escape at around 5:00AM during a routine check.

Collins Jumaisi, the main suspect in the infamous Kware murders, has escaped from custody along with 12 other detainees held at Gigiri Police Station.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Gigiri, the escape was discovered at around 5:00AM during a routine check.

Officers found that the suspects had cut through the wire mesh in the station’s basking bay.

Among the escapees are 12 Eritrean nationals who were being held for immigration violations.

Jumaisi, who confessed last month to killing 42 women and disposing of their bodies at a dumpsite over the past two years, remains at large.

His first victim was reportedly his wife, Imelda Judith Halenya, whom he strangled before dismembering her body.

“The suspect confessed to luring, killing, and disposing of 42 females from 2022, with the most recent victim being as recent as last Thursday, July 11. The suspect claimed his first victim was his wife, whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body. Based on our interrogation, all his victims were murdered in a similar manner. Investigations are ongoing,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin during a previous media briefing.

A manhunt is currently underway, with police intensifying efforts to recapture the escapees.