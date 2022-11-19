Prime suspect in murder of Keagan Githua arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of Keagan Githua.

In a statement by the DCI the suspect identified as Feelings Devone Mboya Odero was arrested Friday evening at the Githurai bus terminus and also recovered the killer weapon.

Immediately after his arrest, the suspect led detectives to the spot where he had hidden the killer knife used in the murder of Keagan, who was stabbed on the chest by robbers on a motorbike after they took away his mobile phone.

The DCI said that upon further grilling, Odero also led detectives to Dennis Mburu Kimani, the motorbike rider who ferried him to Ridgeways on the morning of the attack.

Kimani, was arrested in Ngomongo area of Githurai and his motorbike impounded, following a brief chase as he tried to evade the detectives’ dragnet.

“The arrest of the duo comes after detectives completed investigations into the macabre killing of the 24-year-old on October 30, 2022, leading to a public outcry on the rising cases of attacks targeting innocent victims in the city,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

According to the DCI, yesterday’s arrest of Odero and Kimani, followed the arrest of their four other accomplices earlier in the week, in a case conclusively investigated by detectives based at DCI Starehe, backed up by their counterparts from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) who conducted a detailed analysis of the gang’s modus operandi.

“The arrest of the first suspect at a city toilet along Nairobi’s River Road in a dawn operation by the Starehe based sleuths, cracked their case leading to the subsequent arrests of the rest of the suspects,” the DCI boss added.

He further added, “The DCI hopes that the arrest of all the suspects linked to the this brutal killing brings some semblance of justice to the family of Keagan Githua and gives the general public the reassurance that we will leave no stone unturned in the investigation of all crimes committed by these senseless criminals.”