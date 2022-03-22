Prime suspect in the murder of waitress in Kiambu remanded

The main suspect in the murder of a 23-year old waitress has been charged with her death in March 2021 at the High Court in Kiambu.

Joseph Murimi who appeared virtually before Justice Mary Kasango for a plea-taking on Monday, denied murdering Velvine Nungari and was sent to Nairobi Remand to await mention of his case on April 26, 2022.

Murimi was charged with the murder of Nungari who died on 9 march 2021 after she succumbed to a spinal injury and cervical fractures after they had a moment of pleasure on the night of 23 – 24 February 2021 at Sinot Bar and Restaurant at Kiamumbi area, Kiambu East Sub.

Before the charges were read to Murimi, the court warned him that he would be sentenced to death if he pleads guilty to murder.

The accused’s lawyer, a Mr. Maxwell Njehu, asked the prosecution to furnish him with witness statements and documentary evidence that the State wished to rely on in pursuit of the case.

Njehu also requested the court to grant his client what he termed as reasonable bail terms.

The court however directed that Murimi be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until May 9, when the court will hear his pre-trial on bail application.

“I hereby order that the probation officer prepare a prebail report,” said the High court judge.

The Prosecutor Benjamin Kelwon said prosecution was not opposed to bail, adding that witness statements and documentary evidence would be supplied to the defense team.

Murimi was in March last year released on a Sh200,000 cash bail pending an inquiry into the cause of murder.

According to the investigating officer Hadick Jumba, it was alleged that the suspect claimed to have met Velvine two days before their February 23 date.

On this day, Murimi picked Velvine up at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to West Restaurant in Kahawa West for some drinks.

After some time, they moved to another restaurant (Kijito) along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room.

The DCI further reported that the following day in the afternoon (Feb 24), Velvine had called a female friend from the hotel requesting her to go along with another person to help her get to a hospital as she was hurt and immobile.

Velvine’s friends then took her to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in a cab, before proceeding to report the incident to the police.

On arrival at KUTRRH, Velvine was treated for spine-related complications and cervical fractures and succumbed a month later.

Thereafter, Murimi was arrested and charged with rape, and released on Sh200,000 cash bail.

According to a report made by Dr. Kimani, a pathologist, who conducted her autopsy on March 11, Velvine developed compression fractures on her vertebral column, before succumbing to collapse of the lungs.

However, Dr Kimani said he had collected more samples to run histological and toxicology tests, which would take some time before getting the results.