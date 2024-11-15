Prime suspect on the run after murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri in Thika

Prime suspect on the run after murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri in...

Police are searching for Ken Kimathi Gichunuku, alias “Sultan,” the prime suspect in the murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri, whose body was found at a friend’s house in Biafra Estate, Thika, on October 10, 2024.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Gichunuku fled the scene following the tragic incident, prompting a manhunt by homicide detectives.

Known to have a criminal history, including a recent case on September 25, 2024, where he faced charges for issuing death threats, authorities consider him a threat to anyone who might expose him.

Anyone with information on Gichunuku’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or reported at any police station.