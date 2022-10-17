Prime suspects in Mandera attack to be arraigned in court Monday

Three suspects arrested at the weekend in connection with the recent murder of a police officer in Marsabit are expected to be arraigned in court Monday.

According to the area deputy county commissioner (DCC) David Saruni the suspects include two Ethiopian male suspects aged 19 and 20 years and a Kenyan aged 39 years.

The police also managed to recover two assault rifles and live ammunition from the trio in a sting operation at Guro-Rukesa area, Marsabit Central Sub-County.

Read related. Police officer killed by suspected rustlers in Marsabit County

Saruni said a contingent of police officers was deployed to the area following a tip-off, where an AK 47 rifle and a SHE rifle, two magazines and 13 bullets were also recovered.

The DCC said the suspects were spotted hiding in the bush by members of the public who notified authorities who swung into action immediately.

The suspects are believed to have had a hand in the killing of a police officer from the Rapid Response Unit (RDU) about 10 days ago and a civilian early this week.

Another senior officer of the rank of a chief inspector from the General Service Unit (GSU) was critically injured after he was shot in the right chest following a fierce fire exchange between security officers and the suspected bandits.

A six-year-old boy also sustained serious gunshot injuries on the head after the attack by suspected armed livestock raiders in a separate incident in Kargi area, Loiyangalani sub-county.

The DCC who is also the chairman of the Sub-County security and intelligence committee thanked members of the public for their support and urged for continued cooperation in the fight against crime.

“We appreciate the support we are getting from residents of this area as the government in our effort to maintain law and order,” he said.

The suspects are being held at the Marsabit police station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...