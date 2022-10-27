Prince Harry memoir to be called Spare, publishers reveal

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be published on 10 January, his publisher Penguin Random House has said.

The book by Prince Harry will be titled Spare and will include his full account behind his decision to give up royal duties and move to the US.

Random House said: “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out…

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the book announcement.

Some of the proceeds from the book go to charity. The publisher confirmed this was in the form of two donations of $1.5m (£1.3m) and £300,000 respectively to the charities Sentebale and WellChild.

Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry in 2006, helps children and adolescents in Lesotho and Botswana struggling to come to terms with their HIV status. WellChild is a British charity that gives grants so young people with exceptional health needs can be cared for at home instead of in hospital.