Prince Kaybee has released the music video for his latest single “Ebabayo”, his latest single is the second track off his fourth album The 4th Republic. The album was released yesterday (Friday, 5th March).

“Ebabayo” features Nokwazi – marking the first collaboration between the two artists. “Ebabayo” is a high-octane track that is sure to maintain Prince Kaybee’s dominance as the king of the African dance scene. The album itself features star-studded collaborations including Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku. Already released from the album is the hit single listed on Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2020 Spotify playlist, “Urwongo.” Another artist fans can look forward to hearing on the album is Lady Zamar.

