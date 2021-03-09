Prince Kaybee sets new world order with The 4th Republic

Ebabayo is the standout song of The 4th Republic.

Renowned South African DJ and Producer Prince Kaybee has released his 4th studio album The 4th Republic. Featuring a star-studded cast across 24-tracks, the album caters for all occasions through offering a kaleidoscope of sonic experiences. Prince Kaybee continues to mature as a producer by molding his instrumentals around the vocals and production styles which compliment his star-studded featured list.

Prince Kaybee had initially launched an album cover art search. However, following the overwhelming response rather than choose one, he honored all his collaborators by showcasing that he is a product of their efforts.

This tailoring of sounds continues over the 24 tracks as the likes of Kenya’s Polaris and South Africa’s Lebo The Great, Lady Zamar, Kaylow, Afrobrotherz, Ngasii, Chymamusique and Rethabile recreate their own memorable contribution to this prolific album.

This year alone, Prince Kaybee has made his first album, Better Days, available again on streaming digital platforms and became the first South African DJ to perform at the famous Kilimanjaro Marathon. His 2019 single, Fetch Your Life is also featured on the Coming 2 America inspired soundtrack, Rhythms Of Zamunda. In the two years since the release of the hitmaker’s platinum selling album, Re Mmino, the producer explored new sounds, found new talent and stretched his musical boundaries that have touched even the ears of former US President, Barack Obama.

Taking all the lessons he has learnt since, including from world leaders; Prince Kaybee is ready to establish a new world order called The 4th Republic. With Prince Kaybee as its leader and his growing fan base as the 4th citizens; Prince Kaybee has already given us some of the tenets of his new world.

