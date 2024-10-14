Following the passing of popular Benga songstress Princess Jully this past weekend, fans and Kenyans have come out to honour her legacy as an HIV/AIDS awareness advocate, whose efforts were overlooked by the government during her lifetime.

Princess Jully is celebrated for using her music in the 1990s to break social norms and deliver powerful messages about HIV/AIDS awareness at a time when stigma was at an all-time high in Kenya.

Her music, though controversial, resonated with many, bringing attention to a disease that was poorly understood and widely feared.

Her hit song, ‘Dunia Mbaya’ which loosely translates to ‘The World Has Become Bad’ carried a poignant message on the impact of HIV/AIDS on society.

The lyrics offered both a stark warning, ‘The disease is here, it is killing people and it has no cure’ and practical advice by urging people to avoid risky sexual behaviour with lines like, ‘kuwa na bibi mmoja’ (have one wife) and ‘utakufa kama mbwa, uwache watoto pekee yao’ (you will die like a dog and leave your children orphaned).

Kenya’s HIV cases

Kenya reported its first case of HIV in 1984, when little was known about the disease. Widespread misinformation linked HIV to immoral behaviour like sex work and many believed it could spread through casual contact.

This misunderstanding fuelled intense stigma, forcing those infected to isolate themselves, neglect treatment, or, in extreme cases, take their lives.

By 1996, this misinformation contributed to the rapid spread of the virus with 10.5% of the population being infected.

In response, the government launched media campaigns across TV, radio and in schools to educate the public on HIV prevention and reduce stigma.

However, artistes like Princess Jully also played a critical role by using their music to promote awareness. These combined efforts gradually curbed the spread of the virus, leading to a significant decline in prevalence.

By 2015, the prevalence rate had dropped to 5.9%, showcasing the impact of both public health initiatives and cultural advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Despite these significant contributions, Princess Jully received little formal recognition from the government for her efforts.

In a 2015 newspaper interview, she expressed frustration over the lack of acknowledgement.

“When my Dunia Mbaya song debuted, everybody knew of it; even government officials sang the lyrics of the song. It highlighted the plight of those living with HIV/AIDS. The government should at least look out for me and acknowledge my contributions towards fighting the HIV/AIDS menace using my music.”

Undeterred by the lack of recognition, Princess Jully continued to promote HIV awareness throughout her life.

In a TikTok video shared just months before her passing, she encouraged HIV-positive individuals to take their medication, live fulfilling lives, and rise above the stigma.

“I want to advise people to take their medication so they can have children, educate them, buy and drive a car, board a plane, and enjoy.

“Now that I am taking treatment, what have you defeated me with? Take your treatment and pray to God. Look at how beautiful I am.”

Admiration for her advocacy

Following her death, several Kenyans, including prominent figures, have paid tribute to the singer. Homabay Governor, Honourable Gladys Wanga took to social media calling Princess Jully a revolutionary figure in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Princess Jully, the singer of the hit song ‘Dunia Mbaya’ which revolutionised awareness about HIV/AIDS…Her role in raising awareness of and fighting against HIV/AIDS through entertainment is unparalleled. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Many Kenyans echoed similar sentiments on social media, praising the singer’s courage in addressing HIV/AIDS at a time when open conversations about the disease were rare.

One X user, @Gkacholla, recalled the challenges of the time,

“In 1998, nobody wanted to come out and speak of HIV/AIDS (UKIMWI), Lillian Auma had just lost her husband to HIV which she confesses. With almost no education, she composed a hit song ‘Dunia Mbaya’. She didn’t care about her broken Swahili. The message was home.”

Another user @EngtoshCFC, reflected on the gravity of the epidemic, “This song in the late 90s…man. HIV deaths were treated like Covid-19.”

Amid the outpouring of tributes, many fans expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to recognise the singer’s contributions during her lifetime.

One user, @vinkerosi stated, “May she rest in peace. It is heavily down to her efforts that society began giving the fight against HIV/AIDS attention.

“Sad that she lives to ask for recognition from the government. Hata kupewa HSC yawa!”