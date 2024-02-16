Princess Zahra Aga Khan holds talks with First Lady Rachel Ruto

First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, met with Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of His Highness the Aga Khan, Founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), in Nairobi on Friday.

The meeting aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration and mutual support in advancing various initiatives across Kenya.

The First Lady and Princess Zahra Aga Khan delved into a wide range of topics, including the advancement of women’s economic empowerment, healthcare, and education.

The First Lady also shared insights from the various programs in her office.

The Aga Khan Development Network has a longstanding history of collaboration with the Government of Kenya across various sectors such as industry, tourism, financial services, clean energy, media, health, education, community development, and infrastructure.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is currently in Kenya for a six-day visit to attend the global convocation ceremony of the Aga Khan University, where she is a trustee, and to visit several projects undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network in Kenya.