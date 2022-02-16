Principals directed to recall students sent home over fee arrears

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha has directed school principals to recall students who have been sent home over fee arrears.

The CS said the ministry will be conducting an audit in all schools to ensure that all children are in for the national examinations warning no student should be disenfranchised because of fee arrears.

“The school is not yours, it belongs to the government so stop punishing children by sending them home. Some of them come from extremely poor backgrounds. The school fees being owed to the schools can be negotiated and be paid but all children must do exams. If any child fails to sit their exams because you have sent them home, we are going to deal with you,” said Prof Magoha.

According to the Ministry of Education examination timetable, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination will commence on 7th March 2022 to 10th March 2022 with candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) examination expected to write their exams between 11th march 2022 and 1st April 2022.

Magoha was speaking in Nyeri county when he inspected the ongoing construction of new CBC junior classroom at Bishop Gatimu Ng’andu Girls in Nyeri County.

The CS notes that the first phase of the construction of classrooms for the Competency-Based Curriculum is complete.

He assured that the new education system will not be affected when a new government takes over after the August 9 general election.

He said that training of CBC teachers would continue in order to ensure a seamless transition.

He said the government has put all measures to ensure that education will progress smoothly during the transition period disclosing that they have trained enough teachers for the next phases of CBC curriculum.

In addition, he noted they have admitted over 2000 teachers for the diploma CBC programme.

90 per cent of the books required for Grade 6 have already been distributed with the remaining 10% expected to be dispatched by next week.