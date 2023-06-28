Principals warned against sending students home for fees

The Director of Schools Audit Services in the Education Ministry, Victoria Angwenyi has directed Heads of Secondary schools not to send students out of school who have fees arrears.

Speaking during the 46th Annual National Conference of Principals and Exhibition, Victoria Angwenyi said that schools have two major funding sources; capitation and school fees paid by parents.

She also tasked the school heads to offer guidance to parents on school enrollment on exploring boarding and day schooling for their children depending on their financial capability.

The government through the Ministry of Education allocates and disburses Ksh 22,244 to all regular public secondary schools and 57,974 to special needs public secondary schools.

Capitation funds the tuition component, including the teachers, textbooks, and all learning materials while school fees paid by parents cater for boarding facilities and food.

Angwenyi said that the matter of sending students home due to delayed capitation should not arise because all tuition components on capitation are available at schools.

“Teachers experience challenges when there is a delay in paying school fees by the parents to feed the students,” Angwenyi said.

On the matter of school fees being increased, Angwenyi said that the government is working to moderate and make sure that it is affordable to the parents.

However, she noted that all public schools have a limit on school fees paid and elaborated that boarding schools pay ksh. 45,000 and ksh. 53,000 for National Schools.

“The Budget was read and approved the other day so if we give false promises of increasing the capitation, where will the ministry get the funding from,” she answered when asked whether the government had any plans to increase the capitation.

The Principal AIC Kibomet, Gilbert Wamalwa said that the delay of capitation this year has greatly affected both the welfare of the students and the running of the schools.

“We have had some schools being taken to court because of delayed payments to suppliers who have had a difficult time understanding that there has been a financial crisis in the country,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa affirmed that there is a need to have Principals have a sit down with parents to get them well-educated about capitation to avoid further misunderstandings and neglecting of responsibilities.

Tom Shavisa, Principal at Senende Boys, Vihiga County talked about the importance of having students registered with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The government collaboratively with NHIF provides health cover to all high school students from public Institutions called Edu Afya.

Edu Afya offers dental, optical, inpatient and outpatient, and overseas treatment cover in case a student needs specialized treatment overseas whereas NHIF caters for everything including traveling logistics.

“In the event of the demise of a student, the immediate family receives a sum total of ksh. 500,000 which helps the family in burial arrangements” Shavisa said.

“This has been an ongoing project in our schools and we have witnessed many students benefiting from the Edu Afya Health Cover,” he concluded.