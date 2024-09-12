Prinsloo Sevens boosted by Ksh.3M sponsorship from KBL

The final leg of the National rugby sevens series, Prinsloo Sevens, scheduled September 14th-15th at Nakuru Athletic Club received a boost after KBL donated Ksh.3M.

The Prinsloo Sevens, which brings the curtains down on this year circuit is expected to go down to the wire with Kenya Harlequins leading the standings with 97 points while Kbaras RFC are second on 88 points.KCB RFC are third on 86 points.

At the Prinsloo sevens leaders and driftwood sevens champions Kenya Harlequins are in pool A and will play Zetech University, Menengai Oilers, and Mombasa RFC.

Pool B brings together KCB Rugby, Nondescripts, Mwamba RFC, and Nakuru RFC.

KU Blakblad lie in pool C and will take on Strathmore Leos, MMUST and Catholic Monks.

Pool D comprises Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Stallions Rugby, and Kabarak University.

Nakuru RFC Chairman Aggrey Omiyo expressed confidence in the tournament’s success, noting that all preparations are in their final stages.

“We are fully prepared for the tournament, which has attracted a strong lineup of teams. We have a lot of competition in the Division One, as we have three teams at the top of the standing after Driftwood 7s and each one of them could claim the title, and therefore we expect exhilarating rugby action when the teams come down to Nakuru City. All arrangements are in place, and our facilities are in excellent shape ahead of the competition.,” said Omiyo.

He added “The contribution is instrumental in covering the event’s financial needs and elevating the experience for both players and fans. KBL’s ongoing support for sports in Kenya is truly appreciated, and we are excited to deliver a memorable rugby experience.”

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Brand Marketing Manager, Christine Kariuki, highlighted KBL’s longstanding commitment to Kenyan rugby.

“Tusker is proud to continue supporting Kenyan rugby through our sponsorship of the 2024 Prinsloo Sevens. Our involvement throughout the National Sevens Circuit, including Dala Sevens, Kabeberi Sevens, and Driftwood Sevens, underscores our belief in rugby’s power to unite communities. We are honored to contribute to its growth and success,” Kariuki stated.

“We are excited to announce that Tusker will be providing Ksh. 3 million for the Prinsloo Sevens this weekend. This sponsorship will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth organization of the tournament while enhancing the overall experience for everyone involved. Our goal is to showcase top-level rugby and create lasting memories for both players and fans.”