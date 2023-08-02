Prinsloo Sevens in top gear as excitement builds

Excitement is building up in Nakuru County as it gears up to host the much-anticipated 2023 Prinsloo Sevens, the third leg of the 2023 National Sevens Circuit slated for Saturday 5th to Sunday 6th August.

Scheduled to take place at the Nakuru Athletic Club, the tournament which is hosted by Nakuru RFC, is expected to draw over 40 clubs, making it one of the largest gatherings in the circuit.

The Nakuru Derby between Menengai Oilers and Nakuru RFC promises to be a highlight of the event, as both teams face off in Pool B alongside Nondies and Catholic University Monks.

Kabras Sugar, leading the Sevens Circuit log with 41 points, finds itself in Pool A, where they will compete against Western Bulls, Homeboyz, and Kisumu.

Dala Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will headline Pool C which also includes third-place finishers in Mombasa’s Driftwood Sevens, Kenya Harlequins, three-time National Sevens Circuit champions, Masinde Muliro University, and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

Meanwhile, Pool D features four-time champions Mwamba RFC, Daystar Falcons, Zetech University Oaks, and Strathmore Leos.

The Nakuru leg follows the completion of the first two legs last month – the Dala Sevens in Kisumu that was won by KCB RFC and Driftwood Sevens which was won by Kabras Sugar.