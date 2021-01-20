Printing of Huduma Namba cards on course

Printing of Huduma Namba cards is on course.

Principal Secretary, State Department of Interior Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho emphasized that all those who successfully registered for the cards will soon receive an SMS notification prompting when and where to collect the cards.

Dr. Kibicho further said steady progress on the operationalization of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) is within the ministry’s timeline.

He was speaking while on an inspection tour of the facility printing the cards.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The card will have all the data merged and installed in an electronic chip, capturing details in the National Identity card, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund among others.

The government said that Huduma Namba is aimed at enhancing planning and public service delivery.

The government also intends to have the cards replace the current National Identification Card (ID card) which will slowly be phased out.