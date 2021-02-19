Prioritise completion of Government projects, Uhuru tells new CASs

Written By: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to prioritize the completion of ongoing National Government projects in their respective dockets.

The Head of State spoke Friday at State House Nairobi, during the swearing-in of the nine newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries.

Uhuru called upon the new CASs to embrace teamwork in advancing Government agenda.

“We have a big task ahead of us, a task of completing programmes and projects that we have already embarked on. I look forward to your contribution in fast tracking them,” President Kenyatta said.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

The newly sworn-in CASs were Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour and Social Protection), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives) and Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office and Department of Justice).

Others were former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany (Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr. Sara Ruto (Education), Zachary Ayieko (Energy), Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands and Physical Planning) and Beatrice Elachi (Public Service and Gender Affairs).

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Wednesday announced changes in the government that led to to the appointment of eight new CASs and re-assignment of eight Principal Secretaries.

The changes were meant to speed up the efficiency and implementation of various reforms in the government ministries and state departments.

